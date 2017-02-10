SPD arrests naked man for tackling student on Centennial Trail - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPD arrests naked man for tackling student on Centennial Trail

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police say a woman was jogging on Centennial Trail Friday morning when 45-year-old James G. Jenness grabbed her, wrapped her up in a blanket, and threw her to the ground. 

The victim told police that the suspect was on top of her as she was on the ground and that he was not wearing a shirt. 

Witnesses in the area say it is possible that Jenness was not wearing any pants. 

The victim told police that she was able to get up after Jenness took off on foot. 

Spokane Police Officers were able to find him, naked on the river bank, south of the Jundt Art Center. 

Jenness was arrested for unlawful imprisonment.

Jenness was arraigned last month in a residential burglary case.

Any witnesses that have not spoken with police surrounding this event are asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233. 

  Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

  Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

    Sunday, May 14 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-14 18:10:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m.  Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.

  Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:36:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.   Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, 

  Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:38:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

  Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

  BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:42:00 GMT

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

