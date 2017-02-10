Spokane County 911 advised of potential Comcast outage

Comcast customers within Spokane County may not be able to reach 911 from a landline phone.

Friday afternoon Spokane County 911 was advised of a Comcast telephone outage.

Anyone trying to reach 911 that might be affected is asked to use a cell phone to reach 911 in the event of an emergency.

The following counties in Washington may also be affected by this outage: Clark County, Cowlitz County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pacific County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Stevens County, Thurston County, and Whatcom County.