Railroad crews work to fix broken crossing guard in Spokane

Union Pacific crews are working to fix a broken crossing guard in Spokane Friday.

The crossing guard is located at the intersection of E. Mission Avenue and Rebecca Street near Spokane Community College.

A spokesperson with Union Pacific told KHQ that the crossing guard is out of order due to a weather-related issue.

Crews were on scene Friday trying to fix the problem.

The crossing guards lights do not currently work, and the guard does not go down.

In the meantime, Union Pacific says they have flaggers standing near the tracks to alert people when a train is passing through the intersection.

Continue to check back for updated information.

To report a problem with a BNSF Railroad crossing, here's a list of resources: http://www.bnsf.com/communities/faqs/reporting-emergencies/#malfunction

To report a problem with a Union Pacific Railroad crossing, call 1-800-848-8715.