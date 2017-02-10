Excess snow forces Boundary County to declare state of emergency

Boundary County's been dumped with snow and unable to operate properly. It's affected school, businesses and just about everything. Right now, its still under a state of emergency. Most roads are clear now but it's still a problem.

"The people that normally come and get our hay, haven't been able to get here," said Philip Sweet, a Farmer in Bonners Ferry.

Sweet says the last three days have been hard on business because of the tremendous amount of snow. He's already plowed part of his property three times and when he showed it to us, it didn't look plowed because of how much snow there is.

It's knee deep and if you go farther in the snow, it's up to your waist.



"I've done nothing but plow snow and fixing equipment," said Sweet.

He has about 160 acres of property, which as you can imagine, is difficult to maintain when major snow decides to dump all over streets and homes.

Emergency Management says, Bonners Ferry got at least five to six feet of snow. "Very hard to keep up with," said Sweet.

The snow is just too heavy to push. That's why Sweet says he'll need bigger equipment and hopes business will run smoothly soon.