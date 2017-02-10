One week later: Carport collapse leaves renters wondering what to do

It happened Saturday night; a carport gave way and crushed 19 cars at the Edgewater Village complex.

While the snow that caused all this destruction has started to melt away, the owners are still no closer to getting their rides back.

“It's just kind of been hard you know. I'm the only one that has a car in the apartment so I was the only one with a source of transportation," said one of the renters in the complex.

This renter doesn't want to be named so we're calling her "Jane". She says the carport collapse has jeopardized everything from her grades to her job.

"So how am I supposed to get to work how am I supposed to drive myself to school?" she asks.

Jane and others at the complex said the association has not been responding.

"The turnaround from everybody, anybody, we tried to reach out too and to not be able to talk to us or say you know we'll give you a call back I think that's the most frustrating thing," Jane said.

So I stepped in - and called them - to figure out why there have been days of delays.

"We have permits that have to be purchased which we've done but they have to be processed,” said the association’s treasurer, Vickie.

Vickie says she has been trying extra hard for a resolution with good reason.

"Mine is one of the stuck ones too,” she said. “I just bought it."

The good news is the cleanup will begin next week.

"Our next step is already set for next Wednesday and they're going to get started on it," Vickie said.

The warmer temperatures doesn't mean the threat to your roof is over - the rain and slow melting has only compacted the existing snow and ice - making it essentially heavier.

The Spokane Fire Department recommends you take some proactive steps this weekend to get the snow off of there - by using a roof rake or hiring a contractor to do it.

Other carport's within the complex were looked at by structural engineers after the collapse and have been labeled as unsafe. They are currently being supported by braces.