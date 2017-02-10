Hometown Hero: SIRT team member Lana Emery

Behind the scenes in Spokane County, there is a group of men and women who volunteer their time to help.

This week one of the members of the SIRT Team, Lana Emery, is our Hometown Hero.

When the pager goes off, they have fifteen minutes to report and be on their way to a scene.

At every large emergency response from wildfires to traffic accidents, the SIRT Team or Sheriff Incident

“I’m not out of line saying that we put in the most hours, but we also have the most fun,” says Jim Bayne, SIRT Volunteer.

Lana Emery has been volunteering for the last two and a half years.

“I love the excitement,” Lana says. “Yes, the middle of the night is just fine if the pager goes off.”

Next month she will be leaving the SIRT Team, leaving behind a lasting impact.

“We deal with the public, and sometimes their upset…but they don’t seem to get mad at her. She’s just a real asset to our program,” Jim says.

Lana is the one who’s out there blocking traffic and answering any of our questions.

You may have been lucky enough to see some of her work. She’s responsible for the brochures during wildfire season and the state adopted them.

“When people would come up to our scene and I’d say we are in evac one or evac two…what does that mean? I got it constantly from every single car,” Lana said. “I thought oh dear, we have got to do something about this.”

More importantly to Lana, her reason for volunteering is the community.

“I love people, I love to help people, and I’ll just take that with me and see if I can make a difference someplace else.”

To Lana, we thank you for your dedication and hard work.