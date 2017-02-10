Hometown Hero: SIRT team member Lana Emery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hometown Hero: SIRT team member Lana Emery

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
Bio
Connect
Biography
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Behind the scenes in Spokane County, there is a group of men and women who volunteer their time to help.

This week one of the members of the SIRT Team, Lana Emery, is our Hometown Hero.

When the pager goes off, they have fifteen minutes to report and be on their way to a scene.

At every large emergency response from wildfires to traffic accidents, the SIRT Team or Sheriff Incident

“I’m not out of line saying that we put in the most hours, but we also have the most fun,” says Jim Bayne, SIRT Volunteer.

Lana Emery has been volunteering for the last two and a half years.

“I love the excitement,” Lana says. “Yes, the middle of the night is just fine if the pager goes off.”

Next month she will be leaving the SIRT Team, leaving behind a lasting impact.   

“We deal with the public, and sometimes their upset…but they don’t seem to get mad at her. She’s just a real asset to our program,” Jim says.

Lana is the one who’s out there blocking traffic and answering any of our questions.

You may have been lucky enough to see some of her work. She’s responsible for the brochures during wildfire season and the state adopted them.

“When people would come up to our scene and I’d say we are in evac one or evac two…what does that mean? I got it constantly from every single car,” Lana said. “I thought oh dear, we have got to do something about this.”

More importantly to Lana, her reason for volunteering is the community.  

“I love people, I love to help people, and I’ll just take that with me and see if I can make a difference someplace else.”

To Lana, we thank you for your dedication and hard work.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday

    Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday

    Sunday, May 14 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-05-14 18:15:32 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - The former U.S. national intelligence director says the global "ransomware" attack could grow much larger when people return to work.      James Clapper told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he expects similar attacks to become a growing problem in the future.      Europe's police agency says the attack has hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - The former U.S. national intelligence director says the global "ransomware" attack could grow much larger when people return to work.      James Clapper told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he expects similar attacks to become a growing problem in the future.      Europe's police agency says the attack has hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.

    >>

  • Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:38:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:38:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:42:00 GMT

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>
    •   