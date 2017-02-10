Current flu season deadliest since 2010, officials say - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Current flu season deadliest since 2010, officials say

Current flu season deadliest since 2010, officials say
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - State health officials say the number of people who have died from the flu this season is up to 172, making it the deadliest flu season since 2010.
    
KING-TV reports that 151 of those deaths were people 65 or older.
    
King County reported 35 deaths, the most of any county.
    
Pierce County reported 34 deaths, Snohomish County reported 33, and Clark County reported 16.
    
The Washington State Department of Health began recording flu deaths in 2010.
    
The state cautioned that the actual number of flu deaths may be higher because flu deaths can be underreported.
    
Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2017 6:00:42 PM (GMT -8:00)

