Comcast: 911 service restored after outage

(AP) - Comcast officials say some customers in Western Washington, Spokane and parts of Oregon including Portland may have had difficulty calling 911 after an outage was reported.



KOMO-TV reports the outage happened just after 4 p.m. Friday and that service was restored just after 5:30 p.m.



The State Emergency Management Department said Friday the outage affected only Comcast customers with phone service provided through the internet.



Comcast said a switch failure in Atlanta caused the outage.



Authorities in various counties recommended that people use cellphones to call 911 if they needed to report an emergency.



