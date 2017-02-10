Comcast: 911 service restored after outage - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Comcast: 911 service restored after outage

SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - Comcast officials say some customers in Western Washington, Spokane and parts of Oregon including Portland may have had difficulty calling 911 after an outage was reported.
    
KOMO-TV reports the outage happened just after 4 p.m. Friday and that service was restored just after 5:30 p.m.
    
The State Emergency Management Department said Friday the outage affected only Comcast customers with phone service provided through the internet.
    
Comcast said a switch failure in Atlanta caused the outage.
    
Authorities in various counties recommended that people use cellphones to call 911 if they needed to report an emergency.
    
2/10/2017 7:28:11 PM (GMT -8:00)

    •   