Snowboarder dies at 49 Degrees North ski area

A snowboarder who died after falling into a tree well at the 49 Degrees North ski area was not on an established ski run at the time.



Friends and family members have identified the man as Nathan Redberg, who died on Monday at the ski area near Chewelah.



The Spokesman-Review says Redberg was about 100 feet north of the Dreamline run when he fell.



Stevens County Sheriff's Capt. Andy Harbolt says Redberg was accompanied by his son, who went to get help.



The ski patrol responded within eight minutes and attempted CPR and an external defibrillator, but they were not effective.



A tree well is an area of no snow or loose snow around the base of a tree.



