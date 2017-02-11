Suddenly, medical education is booming in Spokane

Medical education is booming in Spokane.



A new medical school by Washington State University - plus a dramatic expansion of a modest medical training program operated by the University of Washington - mean hundreds of future doctors will soon be training in the eastern Washington city.



It's the culmination of years of efforts by civic leaders to expand education offerings that have the potential to grow the economy.



The most high-profile development is WSU's creation of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, the nation's newest medical school.



Named for the late WSU president who pushed for its creation, the Floyd College received preliminary accreditation in October and has started accepting applications for its first class. The school plans to enroll 60 students per class, with the first class starting in August.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)