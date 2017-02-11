Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or a makeover - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or a makeover

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump says he might give his refugee and immigration travel ban a second try, either as a revision or as a new order, as he contends with an appeals court ruling that prevents the ban from being enforced.
    
Trump said he expected to win the legal battle over his original directive even though options were being considered by the White House.
    
Advisers were debating the next step in response to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that upheld a restraining order on the travel ban. The White House directive had suspended the nation's refugee program and barred all entries from seven Muslim-majority countries.
    
A White House official initially suggested the administration would not ask the Supreme Court to overturn that order. But chief of staff Reince Priebus scrambled to clarify to reporters that "every single court option is on the table," including a high court appeal or "fighting out this case on the merits" in a lower court.
    
Trump's executive order was hastily unveiled at the end of his first week in office. While the White House boasted that Trump was fulfilling a campaign promise to toughen vetting procedures for people coming from countries with terror ties, the order caused chaos at airports in the U.S. and sparked protests across the country.
    
The president has cast the order as crucial for national security. Earlier Friday, he promised to take action "very rapidly" to protect the U.S. and its citizens in the wake of the appeals court decision, but he did not specify what steps he planned to take.
    
"We'll be doing things to continue to make our country safe," Trump pledged at a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "It will happen rapidly. We will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people."
    
The president's comments were far more restrained than his angry reaction to last week's initial court ruling blocking the travel ban. Trump took aim at both the "so-called judge" in that case and the ruling, which he called "ridiculous."
    
Trump continued to conjure images of unspecified danger Friday, saying he had "learned tremendous things that you could only learn, frankly, if you were in a certain position, namely president. And there are tremendous threats to our country. We will not allow that to happen, I can tell you that. We will not allow that to happen."
    
The 9th Circuit ruling represented a significant setback for Trump in just his third week in office. The appellate decision brushed aside arguments by the Justice Department that the president has the constitutional power to restrict entry to the United States and that the courts cannot second-guess his determination that such a step was needed to prevent terrorism.
    
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that Trump "ought to see the writing on the wall" and abandon the proposal. The New York Democrat called on the president to "roll up his sleeves" and come up with "a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe."
    
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California promised, "Democrats will continue to press for President Trump's dangerous and unconstitutional ban to be withdrawn." And Trump's former presidential rival Hillary Clinton offered a terse response on Twitter, noting the unanimous vote: "3-0."
    
Congress' Republican leaders, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, declined to comment.
    
U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued the temporary restraining order halting the ban after Washington state and Minnesota sued, leading to the federal government's appeal.
    
The Trump administration has said the seven nations - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - have raised terrorism concerns. The states have argued that the executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion and the travel ban harmed individuals, businesses and universities.
    
Trump and his aides frequently refer to a ruling by a federal judge in Boston who declined last week to extend a temporary injunction against Trump's travel ban. In a separate federal ruling in Seattle, a different federal judge put the ban on hold nationwide; it is that judge's decision that the White House has challenged.
    
"It's a decision that we'll win, in my opinion, very easily and, by the way, we won that decision in Boston," Trump said.
    
___
    
Colvin reported from Palm Beach, Florida. Associated Press writers Ken Thomas and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured

    Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-05-15 12:24:25 GMT
    Courtesy KOMO TVCourtesy KOMO TV

    DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...

    >>

    DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...

    >>

  • Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

    Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-15 23:07:46 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims

    PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-05-15 12:59:27 GMT
    Courtesy Mason County Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy Mason County Sheriff's Office

     MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would 

    >>

     MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Steps you can take to protect yourself from ransomware

    Steps you can take to protect yourself from ransomware

    Monday, May 15 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-05-16 01:59:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There are steps you can take to prevent your computer and your data from being attacked by something like Wannacry ransomware.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There are steps you can take to prevent your computer and your data from being attacked by something like Wannacry ransomware.

    >>

  • Police: Man left 3-year-old in car with windows down to go drinking

    Police: Man left 3-year-old in car with windows down to go drinking

    Monday, May 15 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 01:55:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday accused of leaving a 3-year-old girl buckled into a car seat so he could go out drinking. Police say it happened near the Red Lion Hotel.  The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her. According to police, eventually the man, identified as Shad Smith, showed up the the car visibly drunk and was arrested.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday accused of leaving a 3-year-old girl buckled into a car seat so he could go out drinking. Police say it happened near the Red Lion Hotel.  The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her. According to police, eventually the man, identified as Shad Smith, showed up the the car visibly drunk and was arrested.

    >>

  • Bulldog statue stolen from porch in Trickle Creek neighborhood

    Bulldog statue stolen from porch in Trickle Creek neighborhood

    Monday, May 15 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 01:39:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen a bulldog statue? It’s made of concrete and was stolen right off someone’s porch. The neighbors in Trickle Creek say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Lonna Barber first noticed her bulldog statue was gone when she was heading out to Target....

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen a bulldog statue? It’s made of concrete and was stolen right off someone’s porch. The neighbors in Trickle Creek say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Lonna Barber first noticed her bulldog statue was gone when she was heading out to Target....

    >>
    •   