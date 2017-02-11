Lawyer: 'Pro-Trump' attitudes part of voter fraud sentence - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lawyer: 'Pro-Trump' attitudes part of voter fraud sentence

AUSTIN, Texas -

A lawyer for a Mexican national sentenced to eight years in prison for voter fraud in Texas says President Donald Trump's widely debunked claims of election rigging was "the 800-pound gorilla" in the jury box.
    
Attorney Clark Birdsall said Friday that 37-year-old Rosa Maria Ortega will likely be deported. She was convicted in Fort Worth this week on two felony counts of illegal voting.
    
Voting fraud convictions often result in probation. A spokeswoman for Tarrant County prosecutors says jurors made clear they value voting rights.
    
Birdsall says he believes "pro-Trump" attitudes in the county played a role. Trump carried North Texas' Tarrant County with 52 percent of the vote.
    
Birdsall says he wanted to urge jurors not to hold Ortega "accountable" over Trump's voter fraud claims but the judge refused.

