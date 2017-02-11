Gonzaga Day aims to raise school scholarship funds

Saturday marks the 5th annual celebration of Gonzaga Day in Spokane. The day is meant to celebrate what it means to be a Zag while also raising money for the university's scholarship fund. Saturday marks the final day for students, alums, parents and fans to contribute money anywhere in the world toward scholarships. Reportedly 98 percent of Gonzaga students receive some type of scholarship or financial aid assistance.

On Saturday, any contributions made through the fundraiser are matched by the university. At the time of this writing, more than 800 people have contributed via https://projects.gonzagawill.com/campaigns/gonzaga-day.

In addition to the fundraising, the school is hosting watch parties on campus for both the women's and men's basketball games on Saturday against Saint Mary's. The women's game tips off a 2 p.m. while the men's team looks to remain undefeated with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on ESPN.