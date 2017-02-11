Sun returns to Spokane following storms

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the sunshine, so lots of people were taking advantage of the bright rays Saturday.

One of those people was Michael Jonckers. He was helping his sister’s friend by shoveling her driveway.

“I’m shoveling so a truck can get in,” he says.

There was a foot and a half of snow that built up over the winter, and it’s been blocking the driveway.

“I’d say this is probably the best to shovel snow,” he says about the weather. “It’s not coming down on you still – makes it easier to shovel.”

But Jonckers does have one reminder for drivers out there as potholes are surfacing again.

“Not fun. I think it's caused a lot of problems on the roads with people driving, breaking down a lot of vehicles,” Jonckers says.

So be careful when driving on the roads, and report potholes in the city to 509-755-CITY. If your car is damaged by a pothole, you can file a claims report: https://my.spokanecity.org/administrative/claims/