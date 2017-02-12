Man hit, killed by car near Division and Euclid

Spokane police continue to investigate a crash near Division and Euclid that left one man dead Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Spokane Police and emergency crews responded to the area of Division and Euclid for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived they found the pedestrian critically injured. Medical personnel took the man to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they don't believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, that the driver is cooperating with investigators and that no criminal charges are pending.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

The identity of the man killed has not been released, pending a report by the Medical Examiner's Office.