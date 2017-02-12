Man hit, killed by car near Division and Euclid

Man hit, killed by car near Division and EuclidPosted: Updated:
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
Rancher recalls encounter that led to rescue of missing kids
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Nevada woman who alerted authorities after the father of two missing Idaho girls showed up on her ranch says the man was cold, barefoot and looking for help for the kids he said he left behind in the mountains. Vera Baumann said she had seen news reports and suspected the man who walked to her home Monday was the father of 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon. Baumann's husband confirmed the stranger was Josh...>>
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday evening, Spokane Police received a call from Excelsior Youth Center about a fight at the location. Police later learned that multiple fights had broken out in the gym area and a fire alarm had been pulled. When officers arrived, they came across a hostile crowd of about 50 hostile juveniles actively fighting. The crowd interfered as officers tried to separated and arrest those that were fighting.>>
Sandpoint woman finds Purple Heart at yard sale, returns it to veteran’s family
SANDPOINT, Idaho - They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure, and that’s exactly what one Sandpoint woman learned when she found a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and other WWII medals at a yard sale. Kahla Howard found the medals at an old neighbors moving sale last year, but after a year of trying to find the veteran who earned them, Howard finally took her quest to Facebook.>>
Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.>>
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
Update: Runway Spokane Valley teen home safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: A runaway 16-year-old reported missing on May 10th has been located and is home safe on Tuesday according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office.>>
The Latest: Captain of crashed jet described as experienced
CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) - A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit." Monday's crash of a Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport in New Jersey killed two crew members and damaged buildings in an industrial area. No one on the ground was injured.>>
Montana deputy's body escorted to hospital for autopsy
MISSOULA, Mont. - A procession of Montana law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of slain Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore to the morgue at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings for an autopsy. The procession arrived in Billings at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.>>
Jury finds former WSU football player not guilty in assault case
A jury reached a verdict in the assault case against former Washington State University football player Robert Barber. The jury found Barber not guilty of assault in the second degree and assault in the 4th degree.>>
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.>>
Starbucks customers say outage leads to free drinks
NEW YORK (AP) - Some Starbucks customers are posting on social media that they were getting their drinks for free because of a payment system outage. Starbucks Corp. spokesman Reggie Borges says a "limited number" of stores in the U.S. and Canada were temporarily offline as a result of an overnight technology update.>>
