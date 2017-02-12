VIDEO: Idaho snowmobiler rescued from avalanche

Montana-based air rescue team Two Bear Air helped save an Idaho man who was buried in an avalanche Saturday.

It happened in the town of McCall, Idaho, when a man enjoying some sunshine suddenly found himself swept down a mountain. Two Bear Air reports the man was parked with some other snowmobilers at the top of a ridge when an overhanging edge of snow, also known as a cornice, gave way, sending the man sliding down the slope.

The man was buried but was able to clear the snow from around his body. His fellow snowmobilers at the top of the ridge called for help and Valley County Sheriff's deputies dispatched a Life Flight helicopter to the area. When the Life Flight crew arrived they searched a large avalanche debris area and found a hole with movement inside, but were unable to land on the mountainous terrain. So they called Two Bear Air Rescue to assist and extract the man.

The Two Bear Air crew arrived to find the man, and two other men, on the slope well below the ridgeline. The two other men had scaled down the mountain, dug the man out and were tending to the snowmobiler.

The Two Bear Air rescuers used a rope to get to the man and pull him up to safety. He was then taken to an area hospital by Life Flight helicopter.