Adele sweeps record, album of year Grammy honors

Adele sweeps record, album of year Grammy honorsPosted: Updated:
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.>>
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
Man gets 82 years for killing woman, posting on internet
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend and posting photos of her body on the internet. The Kitsap Sun reports David Kalac was sentenced Tuesday for murder in the November 2014 death of 30-year-old Amber Coplin, a mother of five. A jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, which allowed the judge to give a longer sentence. Kalac didn't deny killing Coplin at ...>>
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
Rancher recalls encounter that led to rescue of missing kids
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Nevada woman who alerted authorities after the father of two missing Idaho girls showed up on her ranch says the man was cold, barefoot and looking for help for the kids he said he left behind in the mountains. Vera Baumann said she had seen news reports and suspected the man who walked to her home Monday was the father of 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon. Baumann's husband confirmed the stranger was Josh...>>
Norther Quest offering bottled water to guests
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort and Casino said Wednesday that bottled water is available to all guests and workers at the casino while the City of Airway Heights' water ban is in place. The ban was put in place late Tuesday after groundwater sampling showed contaminants in two city wells. The casino said in a release Wednesday that they have been proactive in taking precautions.>>
Crews say more bottled water headed to Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews in Airway Heights are expecting more bottled water at Yokes after they ran out of bottled water Wednesday morning handing them out to residents in the area. Airway Heights Residents have been told not to drink or cook with the tap water until further notice because of ground water contaminates. Chief Fire Marshall Nate Whannell says they are expecting their next water delivery around 10:30 a.m. and 15 pallets by noon.>>
Markets Right Now: Washington turmoil unnerves markets
Stocks fell sharply as investors worried that the latest turmoil in Washington could hinder President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda. The steep drop Wednesday was the market's worst since September and ended an unusually long period of calm. Banks, which soared in the months since the election, slumped.>>
Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men
CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company>>
Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in
SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together today to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in. Pastor Leave Larson Anderson says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defacated in a trash can. She says it doesn't seem as though it was done out of hate, but is still a pain to have to clean up.>>
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Mayor: Medical Lake water is not contaminated
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Medical Lake Mayor John Higgins called KHQ Wednesday morning to confirm that the water in Medical Lake has been tested and does not contain any traces of contamination. Higgins says the water was tested by two independent outfits and both came back negative for any contaminates. Medical Lake's water was tested after residents nearby in Airway Heights were told not to drink or cook with tap water Tuesday because of two ground water contaminates.>>
Man sues woman for $17.31 movie ticket after bad date
(AP) - A Texas man is suing a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket after he says she texted through the film and left him at the theater. Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old tells the Austin American-Statesman (https://atxne.ws/2rr0Ngn) he met the woman online and they went to see "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" on May 6. He says the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. Vezmar says he sugges...>>
US households owe record amount, topping pre-recession peak
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008. Americans have stepped up borrowing over the past three years, yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit card debt remain below pre-recession levels.The Federal Reserve Bank of Ne...>>
The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 10 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo." He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played." ...>>
