Social media mocks Education Department for misspelled tweet

The Education Department is getting social media criticism after misspelling the name of a prominent African-American sociologist.



In a tweet Sunday from its official account, the department attributes a quotation to W.E.B. "DeBois", incorrectly spelling the last name with an "E."

Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017





It immediately drew hundreds of responses mocking the department's misspelling of the sociologist's last name, which is correctly spelled D-U B-O-I-S.



One commenter tweeted: "Looks like Betsy DeVos is in charge now!" referring to the billionaire GOP donor narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tie-breaker vote by Vice President Mike Pence.



Others posted quizzical looks from African-American students.



Another tweeted: "Smooth move during #BlackHistoryMonth."



Email messages seeking comment from the Education Department were not immediately returned.

