Gov. Brown says he was unaware of flood concerns

Gov. Brown says he was unaware of flood concernsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house
Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.>>
Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men
Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men
CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company>>
CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company>>
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
Man gets 82 years for killing woman, posting on internet
Man gets 82 years for killing woman, posting on internet
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend and posting photos of her body on the internet. The Kitsap Sun reports David Kalac was sentenced Tuesday for murder in the November 2014 death of 30-year-old Amber Coplin, a mother of five. A jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, which allowed the judge to give a longer sentence. Kalac didn't deny killing Coplin at ...>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend and posting photos of her body on the internet. The Kitsap Sun reports David Kalac was sentenced Tuesday for murder in the November 2014 death of 30-year-old Amber Coplin, a mother of five. A jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, which allowed the judge to give a longer sentence. Kalac didn't deny killing Coplin at ...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains
Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains
SPOKANE, Wash. - Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains. A woman spotted two cats next to the box at 5th Avenue and Grove Road Wednesday afternoon.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains. A woman spotted two cats next to the box at 5th Avenue and Grove Road Wednesday afternoon.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
Airway Heights water: City manager says it could be 10 days till 'all clear' given
Airway Heights water: City manager says it could be 10 days till 'all clear' given
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights has been passing out case after case of bottled water to its affected residents. This comes after they announced that the water supply is not safe to drink. The city is currently flushing out the affected water system, which will likely take more than 28 hours, and then they’ll test it again for water contaminants.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights has been passing out case after case of bottled water to its affected residents. This comes after they announced that the water supply is not safe to drink. The city is currently flushing out the affected water system, which will likely take more than 28 hours, and then they’ll test it again for water contaminants.>>
Closure of Idaho's Kyler House could be 'catastrophic' for some families
Closure of Idaho's Kyler House could be 'catastrophic' for some families
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Meet Lance Tetzner, he’s autistic but lives a full life. He spends most of his days at school and at the Kyler House just outside Coeur d’Alene. “It's going to be catastrophic,” Randy Tetzner, Lance’s father, said. Catastrophic, because the Kyler House will close in June, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Meet Lance Tetzner, he’s autistic but lives a full life. He spends most of his days at school and at the Kyler House just outside Coeur d’Alene. “It's going to be catastrophic,” Randy Tetzner, Lance’s father, said. Catastrophic, because the Kyler House will close in June, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.>>
Water contamination in Airway Heights inconvenient for many, dangerous for some
Water contamination in Airway Heights inconvenient for many, dangerous for some
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - For most people effected by the contaminated water in Airway Heights, it means a trip to the grocery store or distribution line. But for others, it means planning their whole day around how to get water. Stacey Case is one of those people because of her disabilities. "I've got fibromialgia, osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease," said Case.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - For most people effected by the contaminated water in Airway Heights, it means a trip to the grocery store or distribution line. But for others, it means planning their whole day around how to get water. Stacey Case is one of those people because of her disabilities. "I've got fibromialgia, osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease," said Case.>>
Aquatic jungle gym raises concerns from Coeur d'Alene residents
Aquatic jungle gym raises concerns from Coeur d'Alene residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The sound of water calmly hitting the shore is soothing. But soon it won’t be calm. Instead, you’ll hear the sounds of summer, boat motors and kids playing in the lake. "Why not have it in our own backyard on Lake Coeur d'Alene,” Rob Riley said. Riley, the co-owner of Hooligan’s Island, just wants to add another level of fun.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The sound of water calmly hitting the shore is soothing. But soon it won’t be calm. Instead, you’ll hear the sounds of summer, boat motors and kids playing in the lake. "Why not have it in our own backyard on Lake Coeur d'Alene,” Rob Riley said. Riley, the co-owner of Hooligan’s Island, just wants to add another level of fun.>>
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Update: Spokane police recover car stolen after woman's house burned
Update: Spokane police recover car stolen after woman's house burned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police have recovered a stolen car Wednesday evening. The car, a 1992 Honda Accord belong to a woman we first told you about on KHQ on Saturday night. Rachel's Accord was stolen Thursday, just a few days after a fire rendered her apartment unlivable.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police have recovered a stolen car Wednesday evening. The car, a 1992 Honda Accord belong to a woman we first told you about on KHQ on Saturday night. Rachel's Accord was stolen Thursday, just a few days after a fire rendered her apartment unlivable.>>
Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in
Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in
SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together Wednesday to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in. Pastor Liv Larson Andrews says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defecated in a trash can.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together Wednesday to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in. Pastor Liv Larson Andrews says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defecated in a trash can.>>
Spokane County deputies ask for public's help finding missing 39-year-old man
Spokane County deputies ask for public's help finding missing 39-year-old man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>