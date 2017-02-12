Residents dealing with winter weather aftermath

Though the sun is melting away some of the snow, some people in Hillyard are still feeling the effects of this brutal winter.

Bill Weldon is still feeling the effects of this extra brutal winter. He says the ice ruts in the road are an accident waiting to happen.

Bill says even though the city did a full city plow, he and his neighbors haven't seen much of a change. His main concern is for his 9-year-old son and other kids who go to Regal Elementary nearby, and he wants the streets cleared or made safer for them.

Bill and his neighbors say they’ve called the city.

KHQ spoke with the city Sunday and they say they had crews working on problem areas around town. If you have a problem area, call 311.