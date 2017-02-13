Man injured in northwest Spokane house fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man injured in northwest Spokane house fire

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Fire Department says a man was injured in a house fire early Monday morning. 

The fire started at a home in the area of Oak and Cleveland. Firefighters on scene say a man in his mid-30s was injured with 2nd-degree burns to his face. 

The extent of damage to the home is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:58:57 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

  • Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-05-17 02:20:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

  • Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:13:27 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Norther Quest offering bottled water to guests

    Norther Quest offering bottled water to guests

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:03:11 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort and Casino said Wednesday that bottled water is available to all guests and workers at the casino while the City of Airway Heights' water ban is in place. The ban was put in place late Tuesday after groundwater sampling showed contaminants in two city wells.  The casino said in a release Wednesday that they have been proactive in taking precautions.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort and Casino said Wednesday that bottled water is available to all guests and workers at the casino while the City of Airway Heights' water ban is in place. The ban was put in place late Tuesday after groundwater sampling showed contaminants in two city wells.  The casino said in a release Wednesday that they have been proactive in taking precautions.

    >>

  • Crews say more bottled water headed to Airway Heights

    Crews say more bottled water headed to Airway Heights

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:33:54 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews in Airway Heights are expecting more bottled water at Yokes after they ran out of bottled water Wednesday morning handing them out to residents in the area.  Airway Heights Residents have been told not to drink or cook with the tap water until further notice because of ground water contaminates.  Chief Fire Marshall Nate Whannell says they are expecting their next water delivery around 10:30 a.m. and 15 pallets by noon. 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews in Airway Heights are expecting more bottled water at Yokes after they ran out of bottled water Wednesday morning handing them out to residents in the area.  Airway Heights Residents have been told not to drink or cook with the tap water until further notice because of ground water contaminates.  Chief Fire Marshall Nate Whannell says they are expecting their next water delivery around 10:30 a.m. and 15 pallets by noon. 

    >>

  • Markets Right Now: Washington turmoil unnerves markets

    Markets Right Now: Washington turmoil unnerves markets

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:24:37 GMT

    Stocks fell sharply as investors worried that the latest turmoil in Washington could hinder President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.      The steep drop Wednesday was the market's worst since September and ended an unusually long period of calm. Banks, which soared in the months since the election, slumped.

    >>

    Stocks fell sharply as investors worried that the latest turmoil in Washington could hinder President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.      The steep drop Wednesday was the market's worst since September and ended an unusually long period of calm. Banks, which soared in the months since the election, slumped.

    >>
    •   