Plane rejoining search for crab boat missing in Bering Sea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -

A C-130 transport plane is rejoining the search for a 98-foot crab boat with six people on board missing off a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea.
    
Speaking from Kodiak, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson said Monday the aircraft could reach the scene near the island of St. George after a flight of about two and a half hours.
    
She also said the cutter Morgenthau (MOHR-gen-thaw) was continuing its search.
    
The Coast Guard received an emergency electronic signal on Saturday from the Destination. Searchers spotted a debris field containing buoys, life ring and oil sheen.
    
St. George is 650 miles west of Kodiak.

