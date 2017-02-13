Kootenai County Sheriff's Office recommends charges in fatal boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene

The boat Dennis Magner's boat hit on July 30, 2016. All three occupants were killed. (PHOTO: Chris Kirk)

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they have completed their investigation into a fatal boat crash that killed three people on Lake Coeur d'Alene last summer.

The Sheriff's Office says their investigation found that on the night of July 30, 2016 , a boat operated by Dennis Magner of Spokane was southbound with it struck another stationary boat. All three occupants of the stationary boat, Caitlin Breeze, Justin Honken and Justin Luhr, were all killed in the crash.

During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says four of the people on Magner's boat, including Magner, provided false information about who was actually driving the boat. After it was announced that three people were missing and presumed drowned in the crash, three people from Magner's boat recanted their original statements and said Magner was driving the boat at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office has sent their findings to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office for consideration on a variety of criminal charges. The Sheriff's Office wouldn't elaborate on the exactly which charges they are asking the Prosecutor's Office to consider.

It is unknown when the Prosecutor's Office will announce their decision on possible charges.

Back in August, just a few weeks after the crash, members of Justin Luhr's family sat down with KHQ for an exclusive interview. They said thy just wanted answers.

"It's like ripping your heart out," Mike Luhr said. "You go through good times and bad times."

Justin Luhr was a loving husband and father to two little girls. Family members said Monday they just hope justice will finally be served, even if the void in their hearts will remain.

"It's difficult to think, you know, that your son is gone," Mike said in our August interview.

"It's hard to believe that this is forever," said Bradee Luhr. "There is no changing it now, this is our life."

Bradee said Monday their family is now anxious to hear what prosecutors decide.