AP sources: US sanctions Venezuela's new vice president - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

AP sources: US sanctions Venezuela's new vice president

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on Venezuela's new Vice President Tareck El Aissami and accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking.
    
That's according to individuals briefed on the U.S. government's plans who requested anonymity to disclose the move ahead of a formal announcement.
    
El Aissami has been the target of U.S. law enforcement for years over ties to the nation's largest convicted drug trafficker and a Middle Eastern militant group. The U.S. move freezes his assets in the U.S. and bars him from entering the U.S.
    
The U.S. is also sanctioning Samark Bello, a wealthy businessman connected to El Aissami who has held significant business interests in the U.S. The U.S. says Bello provided assistance or support to El Aissami's trafficking activities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:58:23 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:03:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:58:57 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report