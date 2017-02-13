AP sources: US sanctions Venezuela's new vice president

The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on Venezuela's new Vice President Tareck El Aissami and accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking.



That's according to individuals briefed on the U.S. government's plans who requested anonymity to disclose the move ahead of a formal announcement.



El Aissami has been the target of U.S. law enforcement for years over ties to the nation's largest convicted drug trafficker and a Middle Eastern militant group. The U.S. move freezes his assets in the U.S. and bars him from entering the U.S.



The U.S. is also sanctioning Samark Bello, a wealthy businessman connected to El Aissami who has held significant business interests in the U.S. The U.S. says Bello provided assistance or support to El Aissami's trafficking activities.

