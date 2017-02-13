Sheriff's Office: Triple murder suspect attempts jail escape

Authorities say a man in a Vancouver jail on charges of killing three people tried to escape Sunday night but was interrupted by a corrections deputy.



The Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that an investigation found that Brent Luyster broke a window at the Clark County Jail as part of an escape attempt.



The jail was put on lockdown after the window was discovered Sunday and it remained on lockdown Monday while officials assessed the security of the facility.



The Columbian reports Luyster, a 35-year-old known white supremacist, is accused of shooting to death three people and critically injuring a fourth victim at a Woodland home in July.



Clark County Undersheriff Mike Cooke says Luyster was alone in the cell when the window was broken.



Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

