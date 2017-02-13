Federal judge in Seattle says lawsuit against Trump travel ban can proceed in lower court

A federal judge in Seattle says a lawsuit by Washington state and Minnesota challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed as an appellate court considers a preliminary injunction in the case.



U.S. District Judge James Robart, who previously issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban, ruled Monday the lawsuit can go forward.



The Justice Department had wanted to put the case on hold while the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether a larger, 11-judge panel will review a government request to allow the ban.



A three-judge federal appeals court panel last week refused to toss out the injunction and reinstate the travel ban. The panel unanimously rejected the administration's claim of presidential authority in the matter.



Trump's ban involves travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

