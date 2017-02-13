Federal judge in Seattle says lawsuit against Trump travel ban can proceed in lower court

Federal judge in Seattle says lawsuit against Trump travel ban can proceed in lower courtPosted: Updated:
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Closure of Idaho's Kyler House could be 'catastrophic' for some families
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Meet Lance Tetzner, he’s autistic but lives a full life. He spends most of his days at school and at the Kyler House just outside Coeur d’Alene. “It's going to be catastrophic,” Randy Tetzner, Lance’s father, said. Catastrophic, because the Kyler House will close in June, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
Aquatic jungle gym raises concerns from Coeur d'Alene residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The sound of water calmly hitting the shore is soothing. But soon it won’t be calm. Instead, you’ll hear the sounds of summer, boat motors and kids playing in the lake. "Why not have it in our own backyard on Lake Coeur d'Alene,” Rob Riley said. Riley, the co-owner of Hooligan’s Island, just wants to add another level of fun.>>
