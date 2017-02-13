Man accused of tackling student on Centennial trail appears in c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man accused of tackling student on Centennial trail appears in court

A community and a campus are on high alert after a woman was attacked while jogging on the Centennial Trail.

This happened on Friday just south of Gonzaga’s Jundt Art Museum and Spokane police arrested James Jenness for unlawful imprisonment. They say he threw a blanket over the woman, threw her to the ground, and then fled. Prosecutors said in court that Jenness was only wearing a green towel.

Gonzaga Security tells KHQ they are focusing patrols on that area now, especially as it is getting warmer, even though it isn’t on their campus. They also have sent out reminders to students on how to stay safe if they’re going for a run:

“With the weather starting to turn a little warmer and sunnier, Campus Security & Pubic Safety wants to remind you of some safety tips when you are enjoying the many activities to do in Spokane:

When on the streets and trails of the community, be aware of your surroundings.

Only wear one earbud if you are listening to music.

Walk or run on the trails with friends.

Make sure your cell phone is completely charged.

Let a friend of family member know your plan if you plan on a run or bike trip on the trails.

Always report suspicious or criminal activity to 911 and also to Campus Security if the activity is on or near Campus.”

Jenness is being held on a $50,000 bond in Spokane County jail. He has previous felony convictions, including a homicide in Colorado, according to prosecutors.

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

  • Airway Heights water: City manager says it could be 10 days till 'all clear' given

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights has been passing out case after case of bottled water to its affected residents. This comes after they announced that the water supply is not safe to drink. The city is currently flushing out the affected water system, which will likely take more than 28 hours, and then they’ll test it again for water contaminants.

  • Firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire in Spokane Valley

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish an attic fire in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening. The fire was reported in the 400 block of south Dishman Rd in Spokane Valley just before 7:30 p.m. Responding crews found light smoke coming from the attic vents and quickly made access to the building.

  • 6 Questions with Col. Ryan Samuelson of Fairchild AFB

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights and Fairchild Air Force Base are working together to make sure the community is well informed and safe since it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the water in the city was unsafe to drink. Groundwater sampling showed two city wells were contaminated with compounds that had been used in firefighting foam used at Fairchild Air Force Base.

