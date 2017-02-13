Spokane pothole count quickly rising

City crews have filled 759 potholes since January 1.

The numbers will continue to climb, and the city could see the most potholes in years. That's because Spokane has had the coldest January since 1979, and more snow in over a decade.

The freeze-thaw cycles tear up Spokane's streets, and crews are trying to keep up.

A spokesperson with the streets department told KHQ that crews go through 20 tons of mix each week, and fill potholes 20 hours a day.

To report a bad pothole click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/news/releases/2013/02/22/report-potholes-on-line/ or call 509-755-CITY.