Sidewalk on city-owned property finally cleared

It took a long time, but a strip of sidewalk in front of two city-owned homes is finally clear.

The sidewalk, located on the 2100 block of W Mallon Ave. was covered in snow and ice for a couple of weeks. Neighbors were upset that they are asked to shovel their sidewalk, but the city's remained untouched.

“They should definitely send someone out to shovel,” said Jennifer Richardson. “They don't come out as often as I wish they could.”

A spokesperson with the city tells KHQ that they planned to clear the sidewalk last week, but they called it off due to snowfall on Wednesday.

On Friday, a crew was able to remove the top layer of snow, but couldn't break the thick layer of ice.

On Monday, a local organization called NorthEast Washington Educational Service was hired by the city to clear the sidewalk.

They had to use a sledgehammer, ice pick, and metal shovels.