Rally held outside Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office in Spokane

Nearly one hundred people gathered outside of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office Monday. Courtney Anderson shared her story in effort to reach the congresswoman. Unfortunately, McMorris Rodgers wasn’t there.

Some of those people then traveled upstairs to her office, but she wasn’t there either. Paul Dillon from Planned Parenthood said he “asked about a town hall meeting and they didn’t make any commitments.”

Molly Drenkard, a spokesperson for Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, sent the following statement: