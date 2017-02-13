Police: No foul play as cars burn at Disneyland

Authorities say no foul play is suspected after eight cars burned in a fire in a Disneyland parking structure.



The Anaheim Police Department said four cars were destroyed and four more had major damage in the Monday blaze, and damages are estimated at $180,000.



Seven Disney employees were treated for smoke inhalation. But only one of them was taken to a hospital, and none were considered seriously injured.



The fire broke out about 5 p.m. in the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, which was evacuated and shut down for about two hours before weary families waiting outside to leave could return to their cars.

