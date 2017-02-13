National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy

National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid Russia controversyPosted: Updated:
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Closure of Idaho's Kyler House could be 'catastrophic' for some families
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Meet Lance Tetzner, he’s autistic but lives a full life. He spends most of his days at school and at the Kyler House just outside Coeur d’Alene. “It's going to be catastrophic,” Randy Tetzner, Lance’s father, said. Catastrophic, because the Kyler House will close in June, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
Aquatic jungle gym raises concerns from Coeur d'Alene residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The sound of water calmly hitting the shore is soothing. But soon it won’t be calm. Instead, you’ll hear the sounds of summer, boat motors and kids playing in the lake. "Why not have it in our own backyard on Lake Coeur d'Alene,” Rob Riley said. Riley, the co-owner of Hooligan’s Island, just wants to add another level of fun.>>
Airway Heights water: City manager says it could be 10 days till 'all clear' given
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights has been passing out case after case of bottled water to its affected residents. This comes after they announced that the water supply is not safe to drink. The city is currently flushing out the affected water system, which will likely take more than 28 hours, and then they’ll test it again for water contaminants.>>
Firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish an attic fire in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening. The fire was reported in the 400 block of south Dishman Rd in Spokane Valley just before 7:30 p.m. Responding crews found light smoke coming from the attic vents and quickly made access to the building.>>
6 Questions with Col. Ryan Samuelson of Fairchild AFB
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights and Fairchild Air Force Base are working together to make sure the community is well informed and safe since it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the water in the city was unsafe to drink. Groundwater sampling showed two city wells were contaminated with compounds that had been used in firefighting foam used at Fairchild Air Force Base.>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers calls Ryan's Putin comment a joke
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is calling a comment made by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy that's making national headlines "an attempt at a humorous joke." In a Washington Post article published Wednesday McCarthy told GOP leaders in a meeting last year “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.">>
Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains
SPOKANE, Wash. - Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains. A woman spotted two cats next to the box at 5th Avenue and Grove Road Wednesday afternoon.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
Closure of Idaho's Kyler House could be 'catastrophic' for some families
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Meet Lance Tetzner, he’s autistic but lives a full life. He spends most of his days at school and at the Kyler House just outside Coeur d’Alene. “It's going to be catastrophic,” Randy Tetzner, Lance’s father, said. Catastrophic, because the Kyler House will close in June, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.>>
Water contamination in Airway Heights inconvenient for many, dangerous for some
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - For most people effected by the contaminated water in Airway Heights, it means a trip to the grocery store or distribution line. But for others, it means planning their whole day around how to get water. Stacey Case is one of those people because of her disabilities. "I've got fibromialgia, osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease," said Case.>>
Aquatic jungle gym raises concerns from Coeur d'Alene residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The sound of water calmly hitting the shore is soothing. But soon it won’t be calm. Instead, you’ll hear the sounds of summer, boat motors and kids playing in the lake. "Why not have it in our own backyard on Lake Coeur d'Alene,” Rob Riley said. Riley, the co-owner of Hooligan’s Island, just wants to add another level of fun.>>
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
