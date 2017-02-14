New dating app requires you to do something unheard of today

New dating app requires you to do something unheard of todayPosted: Updated:
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Closure of Idaho's Kyler House could be 'catastrophic' for some families
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Meet Lance Tetzner, he’s autistic but lives a full life. He spends most of his days at school and at the Kyler House just outside Coeur d’Alene. “It's going to be catastrophic,” Randy Tetzner, Lance’s father, said. Catastrophic, because the Kyler House will close in June, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.>>
Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains
SPOKANE, Wash. - Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains. A woman spotted two cats next to the box at 5th Avenue and Grove Road Wednesday afternoon.>>
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted felon
COEUR DALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is asking for the public's help finding wanted felon Jerry Walter Clark. Clark is wanted in Kootenai County for eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene. Clark is 29 years old, 6’0 tall, 185 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Clark was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for>>
Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local): 1:45 p.m. A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon. Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around hi...>>
The Latest: Navy veteran in custody after Times Square crash
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on a car striking pedestrians in Times Square (all times local): 1:45 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them. Witnesses said Richard Rojas appeared to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Witnesses reported that he d...>>
Airway Heights water: City manager says it could be 10 days till 'all clear' given
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights has been passing out case after case of bottled water to its affected residents. This comes after they announced that the water supply is not safe to drink. The city is currently flushing out the affected water system, which will likely take more than 28 hours, and then they’ll test it again for water contaminants.>>
Firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish an attic fire in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening. The fire was reported in the 400 block of south Dishman Rd in Spokane Valley just before 7:30 p.m. Responding crews found light smoke coming from the attic vents and quickly made access to the building.>>
For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)
Most people’s financial lives revolve around a credit union or a bank. They buy groceries using debit cards linked to their checking accounts and save money in savings accounts. For some people, however, there’s no solid center. >>Read more...>>
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, Dies at 77
NEW YORK (AP) - Roger Ailes, who transformed TV news by creating Fox News Channel, only to be ousted at the height of his reign for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, Fox News reported. He was 77. A former GOP operative to candidates including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Ailes later turned his media savvy to running TV>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers spokesperson issues statement on her response to Putin comment
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is calling a comment made by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy that's making national headlines "an attempt at a humorous joke." In a Washington Post article published Wednesday McCarthy told GOP leaders in a meeting last year “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.">>
6 Questions with Col. Ryan Samuelson of Fairchild AFB
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights and Fairchild Air Force Base are working together to make sure the community is well informed and safe since it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the water in the city was unsafe to drink. Groundwater sampling showed two city wells were contaminated with compounds that had been used in firefighting foam used at Fairchild Air Force Base.>>
Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains
SPOKANE, Wash. - Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains. A woman spotted two cats next to the box at 5th Avenue and Grove Road Wednesday afternoon.>>
