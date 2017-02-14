New dating app requires you to do something unheard of today

A new dating app called Hotline just launched the day before Valentine's Day and it's requiring people to use a long lost form of communication to find love. TALKING ON THE PHONE!



If you're not hyperventilating already at the thought of actually having to speak to someone using a telephone, keep reading to hear why this might just be the dating app that finds your true love.



The app is finding love the old school, not only requiring you to speak to your potential true love, but also limiting your possible matches to just three at a time. Most dating apps today can pair you with hundreds of possible matches and 27-year-old Sam Ballantyne, who created the app says too many matches can turn potential dates into replaceable commodities.



Ballantyne says he got the idea for the app after he was matched with someone on another dating app and she insisted they talk on the phone instead of message back and forth. He found talking on the phone to be a surprisingly effective way to get to know someone and thought it could help other people in their search for true love too.



Here's how the app works... before you can message someone, you are required to have at least a five minute phone conversation. Ballantyne admits that there will probably be many awkward phone conversations, but once you have a good conversation with someone over the phone, you'll know you're not wasting your time when you finally decide to meet in person.



Phone calls are made within the app so your phone number stays private.



The app is currently only available on iPhones in the New York area but the company hopes the roll out is successful enough to expand the app nationwide.