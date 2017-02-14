Mother makes emotional plea to lawmakers to crackdown on distracted driving

A mother who lost her son to a distracted driver is making an emotional plea to lawmakers as they consider a new bill that would crack down on distracted driving.



The last time Washington State Law was updated for distraction at the wheel was in 2013. Right now a ticket will cost you $124 and doesn't show up on your driving record or your insurance. But this new bill, tentatively being called the Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act, would change all that. The fine for using handheld electronic devices behind the wheel would increase to $350 and citations would be reported to courts and insurance companies.



The National Safety Council (NSC) says distracted driving is a deadly epidemic that caused 3,477 traffic deaths in the U.S. in 2015, a 9 percent increase from the year before.



You can read the full bill here: http://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2017-18/Pdf/Bills/House%20Bills/1371.pdf