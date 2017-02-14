17-year-old girl critical after Arlington police shooting

17-year-old girl critical after Arlington police shootingPosted: Updated:
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Closure of Idaho's Kyler House could be 'catastrophic' for some families
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Meet Lance Tetzner, he’s autistic but lives a full life. He spends most of his days at school and at the Kyler House just outside Coeur d’Alene. “It's going to be catastrophic,” Randy Tetzner, Lance’s father, said. Catastrophic, because the Kyler House will close in June, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.>>
Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains
SPOKANE, Wash. - Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains. A woman spotted two cats next to the box at 5th Avenue and Grove Road Wednesday afternoon.>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Canadian prime minister meets with Washington governor
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met to discuss their close ties on topics ranging from trade to climate. The two briefly met with local media Thursday before a private meeting at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel. The prime minister arrived in the state Wednesday to attend and speak at Microsoft's CEO Summit in Redmond. The event, which was closed to the public and media, was focused on topics related to ...>>
Cleanup at Idaho nuclear landfill on hold after pit collapse
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Some cleanup efforts at a nuclear waste landfill in eastern Idaho are on hold while workers try to figure out what caused the walls of a dig area to partially collapse, causing an excavator to slide into the pit. No radiation was released during the incident last Thursday, and no one was injured, said Erik Simpson with Fluor Idaho. Fluor is the contractor hired to clean up the site at the Idaho National Laboratory. The excavator was diggi...>>
Harvard student submits rap album as his senior thesis
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A senior at Harvard University is earning praise - and an honors degree - for his debut rap album. Harvard officials say Obasi Shaw is the first student in the university's history to submit a rap album as a senior thesis in the English department. Shaw is from an Atlanta suburb and describes his album as a moody take on what it means to be black in America. The album draws on Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century classic &q...>>
PHOTOS: Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West. Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars. Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the>>
N. Idaho ballot included Canadian as a candidate
BOISE, Idaho - Guys. Election workers literally used magic marker to black out the name. People voted for her anyway. #idleg #idpol pic.twitter.com/SaWbvQGhmq — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) May 18, 2017 (AP) - Northern Idaho election workers were forced to cross out the name of a hospital trustee candidate on roughly 13,000 ballots after discovering the woman was Canadian. During Tuesday's election, Bonner County voters received ballots with Michelle Anderson's name bla...>>
Semi loses axle, crashing into oncoming traffic
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a semi truck lost an axel and its tires on State Route 17 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the truck went into oncoming traffic, crashing into a car near milepost 14.>>
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted felon
COEUR DALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is asking for the public's help finding wanted felon Jerry Walter Clark. Clark is wanted in Kootenai County for eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene. Clark is 29 years old, 6’0 tall, 185 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Clark was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for>>
Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local): 1:45 p.m. A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon. Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around hi...>>
The Latest: Navy veteran in custody after Times Square crash
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on a car striking pedestrians in Times Square (all times local): 1:45 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them. Witnesses said Richard Rojas appeared to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Witnesses reported that he d...>>
