17-year-old girl critical after Arlington police shooting

Just got word from Harborview Hospital that woman shot in Arlington is 17 years old and she's in critical conditon. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/u3pJoSqlPw — Patranya Bhoolsuwan (@PatranyaKIRO7) February 14, 2017

Investigation in Downtown Arlington after woman with knife shot by Arlington police. Detectives talking to witnesses. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/0WHTkvMpM1 — Patranya Bhoolsuwan (@PatranyaKIRO7) February 14, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital following a police shooting in Arlington.



Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the girl arrived at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.



Investigators said the shooting occurred as police responded to a disturbance call.



The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating. No other details were immediately released.

