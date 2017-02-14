17-year-old girl critical after Arlington police shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

17-year-old girl critical after Arlington police shooting

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital following a police shooting in Arlington.
    
Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the girl arrived at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
    
Investigators said the shooting occurred as police responded to a disturbance call.
    
The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating. No other details were immediately released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:58:23 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:03:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

  • Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights

    Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:21:13 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door.  But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door.  But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

  • Canadian prime minister meets with Washington governor

    Canadian prime minister meets with Washington governor

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:07:03 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met to discuss their close ties on topics ranging from trade to climate. The two briefly met with local media Thursday before a private meeting at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel. The prime minister arrived in the state Wednesday to attend and speak at Microsoft's CEO Summit in Redmond. The event, which was closed to the public and media, was focused on topics related to ...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met to discuss their close ties on topics ranging from trade to climate. The two briefly met with local media Thursday before a private meeting at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel. The prime minister arrived in the state Wednesday to attend and speak at Microsoft's CEO Summit in Redmond. The event, which was closed to the public and media, was focused on topics related to ...

    >>

  • Cleanup at Idaho nuclear landfill on hold after pit collapse

    Cleanup at Idaho nuclear landfill on hold after pit collapse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:58:42 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Some cleanup efforts at a nuclear waste landfill in eastern Idaho are on hold while workers try to figure out what caused the walls of a dig area to partially collapse, causing an excavator to slide into the pit. No radiation was released during the incident last Thursday, and no one was injured, said Erik Simpson with Fluor Idaho. Fluor is the contractor hired to clean up the site at the Idaho National Laboratory. The excavator was diggi...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Some cleanup efforts at a nuclear waste landfill in eastern Idaho are on hold while workers try to figure out what caused the walls of a dig area to partially collapse, causing an excavator to slide into the pit. No radiation was released during the incident last Thursday, and no one was injured, said Erik Simpson with Fluor Idaho. Fluor is the contractor hired to clean up the site at the Idaho National Laboratory. The excavator was diggi...

    >>
    •   