Seattle-area man found guilty of child porn charges

SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington state man has been convicted of child pornography charges after a video recording on his phone showed him sexually abusing a young child.



Seattlepi.com reports (http://bit.ly/2kNPhKM) that Robert Thorson of Des Moines was found guilty Monday of child pornography production and possession of child pornography.



A woman had alerted police to the cellphone video in May.



Investigators later found other recordings from cameras that were hidden in Thorson's bathroom and determined that he had exploited three children.



He was also found in possession of several images of child pornography.



Thorson took the stand in his own defense Monday and denied the allegations.



He faces a mandatory 15-year prison term when he's sentenced next month.



