Moscow, Idaho man recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo

She's one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She's sold 100 million records as a solo artist alone. She's one of the highest paid musicians in history. She has 62 Grammy nominations and 22 Grammy Awards. They call her Queen Bey. You might know her as Beyonce.

And when Queen Bey shared her pregnancy photo shoot, the world paid attention. Nearly a dozen pictures, showing Beyonce pregnant with twins. Some included her daughter Blue Ivy. Some were classic black-and-white. One included a red Porsche 914.

And it's that picture that caught Moscow, Idaho native Christian O'Bryan's eye.

Christian saw the red car Beyonce was perched on and realized he actually had three of them! So, obviously, a recreation was in order.

"We kind hoped it would be a funny joke for all of our Facebook friends. When it took off, we were pleasantly surprised," Christian told KHQ's Stephanie Vigil on Tuesday.

The mechanical engineer at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories recreated Queen Bey's arguably most famous photo with his Porsche, and just like with Beyonce's photos, the world took notice as it quickly gained traction on the internet.

We asked Christian if by the off-chance Beyonce herself saw the picture, what would he say to her?

"Good luck with the twins. My wife is a twin and in talking to her mom, it's quite a job raising twins."

Is Christian going to recreate more Beyonce photos??

"Beyonce does have some other pregnancy photos, so... and we have some other stuff we could copy."

We hope you do, Christian. Good work!