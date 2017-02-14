Moscow, Idaho man recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moscow, Idaho man recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
by Luke Thoburn, KHQ News Producer
Connect
Christian's recreation Christian's recreation
MOSCOW, Idaho -

She's one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She's sold 100 million records as a solo artist alone. She's one of the highest paid musicians in history. She has 62 Grammy nominations and 22 Grammy Awards. They call her Queen Bey. You might know her as Beyonce. 

And when Queen Bey shared her pregnancy photo shoot, the world paid attention. Nearly a dozen pictures, showing Beyonce pregnant with twins. Some included her daughter Blue Ivy. Some were classic black-and-white. One included a red Porsche 914.

And it's that picture that caught Moscow, Idaho native Christian O'Bryan's eye. 

Christian saw the red car Beyonce was perched on and realized he actually had three of them! So, obviously, a recreation was in order. 

"We kind hoped it would be a funny joke for all of our Facebook friends. When it took off, we were pleasantly surprised," Christian told KHQ's Stephanie Vigil on Tuesday. 

The mechanical engineer at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories recreated Queen Bey's arguably most famous photo with his Porsche, and just like with Beyonce's photos, the world took notice as it quickly gained traction on the internet. 

We asked Christian if by the off-chance Beyonce herself saw the picture, what would he say to her? 

"Good luck with the twins. My wife is a twin and in talking to her mom, it's quite a job raising twins."

Is Christian going to recreate more Beyonce photos?? 

"Beyonce does have some other pregnancy photos, so... and we have some other stuff we could copy." 

We hope you do, Christian. Good work!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:58:23 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:03:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

  • Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging

    Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:22:22 GMT

    DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local):  1:45 p.m. A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon. Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around hi...

    >>

    DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local):  1:45 p.m. A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon. Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around hi...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Local business donates 60 cases of water to Sunset Elementary School

    Local business donates 60 cases of water to Sunset Elementary School

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:40 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - With the contaminated water in Airway Heights, how are schools keeping your children safe? We found out there's no shortage of water at Sunset Elementary School. On Thursday, 60 cases of water bottles were donated by a local business to help the kids and staff members. There have been already thousands of water bottles given to the school. "Very supportive," said Ty McGregor, Principal at Sunset 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - With the contaminated water in Airway Heights, how are schools keeping your children safe? We found out there's no shortage of water at Sunset Elementary School. On Thursday, 60 cases of water bottles were donated by a local business to help the kids and staff members. There have been already thousands of water bottles given to the school. "Very supportive," said Ty McGregor, Principal at Sunset 

    >>

  • 'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged assault

    'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged assault

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:25:02 GMT
    Sig HansenSig Hansen

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home. The Seattle Times reports the 51-year-old had been in the Ballard neighborhood celebrating Norway's Constitution Day with family and was arrested early Thursday at his Shoreline home. Police reports say when officers confronted Hansen, he appea...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home. The Seattle Times reports the 51-year-old had been in the Ballard neighborhood celebrating Norway's Constitution Day with family and was arrested early Thursday at his Shoreline home. Police reports say when officers confronted Hansen, he appea...

    >>

  • Fairchild partners with Airway Heights to provide water to residents affected by water advisory

    Fairchild partners with Airway Heights to provide water to residents affected by water advisory

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:19:29 GMT
    Courtesy Fairchild Air Force BaseCourtesy Fairchild Air Force Base

    FAIRCHILD, AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Airmen joined City of Airway Heights officials and volunteers to hand out 24,000 gallons of bottled water procured by the Air Force that arrived Thursday in Airway Heights. The water is being distributed to city residents impacted by the city’s advisory not to consume tap water. The city has provided bottled water since Tuesday evening and the Air Force and the city plan to provide bottled 

    >>

    FAIRCHILD, AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Airmen joined City of Airway Heights officials and volunteers to hand out 24,000 gallons of bottled water procured by the Air Force that arrived Thursday in Airway Heights. The water is being distributed to city residents impacted by the city’s advisory not to consume tap water. The city has provided bottled water since Tuesday evening and the Air Force and the city plan to provide bottled 

    >>
    •   