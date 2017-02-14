Getting paid to shop? Yeah. - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Getting paid to shop? Yeah.

Posted: Updated:
KENNEWICK, Wash. -

The days of rummaging through a mountain of coupons are over. Now, in the age of technology, there are apps you can use to save money at the grocery store.

"I just started about a month ago," said Diane Crawford, grocery savings app user.

Diane uses Ibotta, just one of many free apps that are out there that give shoppers cash back on things you buy every day, changing the way you save money at the grocery store.

"The first month I got $30 in rebates," said Crawford.

It works like this: before you hit the grocery aisles, you unlock cash rewards on the available products. You can get cash back on things ranging from food to shampoo. Then once you're done...

"It's really simple, you just scan the bar code, scan the receipt, and wait for up to 24 hours and the money is in your account," said Crawford. "Super easy."

One of the best parts about this is there are a variety of things you can do with your cash back.

"You can buy gift cards with it, movie tickets, have the money sent to your bank," said Crawford.

Diane decided to start a savings account, all thanks to her new grocery savings app.

"It does add up...a lot," said Crawford. "And then that's my money, that's my free money for myself."

And the apps don’t stop there. Several free apps will help you with everything from finding deals(hyperlink 2 below) to budgeting(hyperlink 1 below).

Best budgeting apps:

  1. http://www.forbes.com/sites/samanthasharf/2016/03/02/12-free-apps-to-track-your-spending-and-how-to-pick-the-best-one-for-you/#647905832b69

Apps that pay you to shop:

  1. https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/jobs-making-money/side-gigs/12-mobile-apps-that-will-help-you-earn-extra-money/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:58:23 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

  • Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:03:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

    Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:57:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell 

    >>

  • Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:39:16 GMT
    Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at homeSpokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

  • Can you filter out contaminates using a home filtration system?

    Can you filter out contaminates using a home filtration system?

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:32:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We know that the chemicals that have contaminated the water in Airway Heights can't be boiled out of the water. The long term plan is possibly to install a filtration system on the affected wells.   But can you filter out the contaminants at home? Airway Heights City Manager Albert Tripp says they haven't been recommending it because of the ability to have consistency in how filters are installed in a household and 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We know that the chemicals that have contaminated the water in Airway Heights can't be boiled out of the water. The long term plan is possibly to install a filtration system on the affected wells.   But can you filter out the contaminants at home? Airway Heights City Manager Albert Tripp says they haven't been recommending it because of the ability to have consistency in how filters are installed in a household and 

    >>
    •   