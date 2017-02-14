Man in custody after stabbing at Shadle Library

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the Shadle Library in the 2100 block of Wellesley Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times. The suspect took off on foot, but witnesses in the area were able to point police in the right direction and the suspect was arrested a short time later.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the stabbing.

There is no word yet on what charges the suspect will face.