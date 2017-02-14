Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport

Posted: Updated:
SANTA ANA, Calif. -

NBC-TV says actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.
    
NBC reports that Ford, an experienced pilot, was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, but he mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby.
    
NBC says air traffic control recordings have Ford asking: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"
    
American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew, departed safely for Dallas.
    
Ford's publicist, Ina Treciokas, declined comment Tuesday afternoon.
    
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor couldn't confirm that Ford was the pilot of the single-engine Husky, but he says the pilot received and read back the proper landing instructions.
    
The FAA is investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 18th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 18th.

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 18th.

    SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains.  We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great.  One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption.    ...

    SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains.  We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great.  One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption.    ...

    Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

