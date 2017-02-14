Post Falls man paralyzed after being hit by a car

Jim Yearsley was walking down Seltice Way in Post Falls with a flashlight during last week's storm when he was hit by an SUV.

“He’s always been one to pick himself up, dust himself off and say, 'OK this is a test, on to the next one. He’s always been really strong," said Jim's daughter Amanda Williamson.

At that moment life changed for Jim and his family. “He’s crushed and he’s hurt and he’s crying and having a lot of anxiety being trapped in his own head.” Amanda said.

Before the accident Jim was a self-employed handyman, now he’s paralyzed from his chest down

“This is the rest of his life and where going to have to do everything that we can from getting him to doctor’s appointments and physical therapy,” said Amanda.

Jim’s son Danny didn’t know how much of an impact his father had on the community until this accident "He touched a lot of lives I’m amazed at how much everyone has come together and these people I've never met before that say 'Oh I know your dad he’s touched my life.'”

Danny and Amanda will do anything to help their dad "It’s a long road for everyone involved. So life’s changing for this whole family so we have to change with it and be strong,” said Danny.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family during this difficult time. As for the driver who hit Jim a deputies report was given to the family. It says the driver who hit Jim had her children in the car and got distracted. According to the report she was issued a ticket for inattentive driving.