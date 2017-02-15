U.S., Mexico authorities dismantle drug catapult near Arizona border town

Border patrol agents in the Arizona town of Douglas seized two bundles of marijuana that were catapulted across the border from Mexico last week.

While patrolling an area east of the Douglas Port of Entry on February 10, agents noticed several people on the south side quickly from the fence as they approached. When agents arrived at the fence they found what's described as a catapult system attached to the south side of the border fence. They searched the area and found two bundles of marijuana.

Agents contacted law enforcement authorities in Mexico who responded to investigate. U.S. Border Patrol agents dismantled the catapult system which was seized by Mexican authorities. Border Patrol agents took possession of the marijuana that weighed more than 47 lbs. combined.