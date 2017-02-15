Jamie Lynn Spears gives update on 8-year-old daughter after ATV crash

It's the update we've all been hoping for. After being involved in an ATV crash that left 8-year-old Maddie submerged underwater for several minutes and then in the hospital in critical condition, no one knew what the outcome would be. But on Valentine's Day Maddie's mother, Jamie Lynn Spears was able to post a picture of her smiling daughter.



"Maddie isn't quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine's Day treats to her class today," the post said. "We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine's Day with the ones we love, and we don't take a second of it for granted ??Happy Valentine's Day??"





A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:50pm PST