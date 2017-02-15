Report: More than 55,000 U.S. bridges structurally deficient

Report: More than 55,000 U.S. bridges structurally deficientPosted: Updated:
Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation. Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction.>>
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Mechanic's livelihood taken by thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local car mechanic's livelihood was taken out of his hands by property thieves and the timing could not be worse. He's a father of three and has a baby on the way so he's doing all he can to provide for them. Currently, he's trying to mow lawns for some money. Right now, a few cars are sitting in the lot waiting to get repaired but he can't do that yet until he gets his stolen tools back. "My tools were gone. Probably>>
Pasco Police Officer has near brush with death thanks to dramatic car crash
PASCO, Wash. - A Pasco Police Officer had a near brush with death Thursday after an upside down PT Cruiser lands in the spot he had been standing in just seconds before. Pasco Police posted a dash cam video of the incident to their Facebook page on Friday. Officer Raul Cavazos pulled up to a driver on Sandifur and Road 68 who wasn't taking her opportunity to drive through a four-way-stop. The traffic signals were temporarily>>
Washington man, dogs die in house fire
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington officials say a man may have died after trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire. KOMO-AM reports the Tacoma man and his two dogs died after his house burned Thursday. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived. It took them two hours to put it out. The man's wife called 911 after her husband rushed her out of the house. She told officials that she thought her husband ...>>
Pennsylvania woman makes dress from 10,000+ Starburst candy wrappers
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has made a dress from more than 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers given to her by her high school sweetheart-turned-husband. Emily Seilhamer is an artist and upcycler - meaning she recycles items by creating new things out of them. The Mount Joy Township woman posted a picture of her dress last week on her Facebook page , Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer.>>
Trial date delayed for Bundy, sons in Nevada standoff case
A federal judge in Las Vegas is pushing back the trial date for Nevada rancher and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy, four of his sons and six other defendants until after a retrial for at least four men whose prosecution ended with a hung jury.>>
Landslide shuts down Prospector Creek Road in Shoshone County
AVERY, Idaho - The Idaho Panhandle National Forest has issued a temporary road closure due to a landslide Prospector Creek Rd. (National Forest System Road #752). Prospector Creek Road is located 12.5 miles west of Avery, Idaho off St. Joe River Rd. The slide is located at milepost 6. The Idaho Panhandle National Forests advises forest users to be watchful for falling debris, road washouts, and changing road restrictions.>>
Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor
NEW YORK (AP) - According to a law enforcement official, former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor when he appears in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan says the Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m. Friday.>>
Fashion Trend: Detachable jeans turn into shorts for $425
KHQ.COM - We've seen several questionable fashions in jeans this year. It all started with Nordstrom's Clear Knee Mom Jeans for $95, then Nordstrom brought us the Fake Mud-Splattered Jeans for $425 so men who don't work hard outside can pretend like they do, and finally, TopShop who felt left out of the absurd fashion, they released the Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jean so we could all walk around with see-through pants.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 18th.>>
Kittens abandoned in duct taped box now up for adoption
SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains. We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great. One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption. ...>>
