Washington state woman faces charges for poisoning husband

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman has been charged with poisoning her estranged husband with pesticide.



The Tri-City Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lOoht2) that 41-year-old Chelsea Schmitt of Pasco faces several charges, including malicious mischief and residential burglary with domestic violence. She's scheduled to appear in court next week.



Court documents allege Schmitt broke into her husband's West Richland home in June while he was away and put pesticides on his toothbrush and in his coffee maker's water.



Her husband had reported feeling ill the following day after drinking his coffee and was treated at a hospital, where medical staff alerted law enforcement that he had been poisoned.



Records also show Schmitt stole items from the man's home and damaged his girlfriend's vehicle.



Schmitt and the victim have since divorced.



