Washington state woman faces charges for poisoning husband

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman has been charged with poisoning her estranged husband with pesticide.
    
The Tri-City Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lOoht2) that 41-year-old Chelsea Schmitt of Pasco faces several charges, including malicious mischief and residential burglary with domestic violence. She's scheduled to appear in court next week.
    
Court documents allege Schmitt broke into her husband's West Richland home in June while he was away and put pesticides on his toothbrush and in his coffee maker's water.
    
Her husband had reported feeling ill the following day after drinking his coffee and was treated at a hospital, where medical staff alerted law enforcement that he had been poisoned.
    
Records also show Schmitt stole items from the man's home and damaged his girlfriend's vehicle.
    
Schmitt and the victim have since divorced.
    
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:30 AM EDT

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:53 PM EDT

    PASCO, Wash. - A Pasco Police Officer had a near brush with death Thursday after an upside down PT Cruiser lands in the spot he had been standing in just seconds before. Pasco Police posted a dash cam video of the incident to their Facebook page on Friday.  Officer Raul Cavazos pulled up to a driver on Sandifur and Road 68 who wasn't taking her opportunity to drive through a four-way-stop. The traffic signals were temporarily 

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:38 PM EDT
    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington officials say a man may have died after trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire. KOMO-AM reports the Tacoma man and his two dogs died after his house burned Thursday. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived. It took them two hours to put it out. The man's wife called 911 after her husband rushed her out of the house. She told officials that she thought her husband ...

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:29 PM EDT

    ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has made a dress from more than 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers given to her by her high school sweetheart-turned-husband. Emily Seilhamer is an artist and upcycler - meaning she recycles items by creating new things out of them.      The Mount Joy Township woman posted a picture of her dress last week on her Facebook page , Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer.

