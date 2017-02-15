SPLC says number of anti-Muslim hate groups on the rise

The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the United States has nearly tripled since 2015, due in part to radical Islamic attacks and the incendiary rhetoric of last year's presidential campaign.



This comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center's new report released Wednesday. It says there were 917 hate groups last year, up from 892 in 2015 and 784 in 2014.



The largest jump came with anti-Muslim groups. The watchdog tracked only 34 in 2015, but the number jumped to 101 in 2016.



One of the biggest drops came in anti-government "Patriot" groups. There were 998 tracked in 2015, and only 623 last year.



Black separatist groups grew from 180 in 2015 to 193 last year, as did neo-Confederate groups, which rose from 35 to 43 groups.

