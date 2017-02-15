Pursuit suspect tells Spokane County deputies he wanted to 'work on his driving skills'

It's never a good idea to lead law enforcement officers on a chase. Even if you are doing it because it's Valentines Day and you want to spend more time with your girlfriend. You'll just get more charges added on, which will result in spending more time away from your sweetheart.

Deputies say Tuesday night they tried to pull over a Dodge Caravan in Airway Heights because the registered owner had a warrant for his arrest. Instead of pulling over, the driver, 31-year-old Woodrow Bearchild, decided to lead deputies, Airway Heights Police, Spokane Valley Police, Kalispel Tribal Police, Spokane Police and the Washington State Patrol on a pursuit.

The chase began in Airway Heights, went to the parking lot at Northern Quest Casino, then back through Airway Heights and into Spokane. Eventually, Deputy Jeff Thurman successfully performed a PIT maneuver to safely end the pursuit. Realizing he had nowhere else to go, Bearchild peacefully surrendered.

Bearchild was not the registered owner of the van, but told deputies he had an active felony DOC escape warrant and didn't want to go to jail. In fact, according to deputies, Bearchild told them he took off because he 1.) Wanted to work on his driving skills and 2.) He didn't want to go to jail because it was Valentine's Day and he wanted to spend more time with his girlfriend.

Bearchild was taken to jail and charged with Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Driving with a Suspended License and his DOC warrant. Deputies also found heroin in the can and added a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.