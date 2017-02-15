Person in critical condition after Spokane Valley crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Person in critical condition after Spokane Valley crash

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Update 6 p.m.: Traffic investigators have cleared the scene of a serious crash on 32nd Avenue between State Route 27 and Clinton Wednesday evening.

Deputies say one driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash Wednesday afternoon, and the other driver was injured and taken to the hospital, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators say a westbound white Honda sedan crossed over the center turn lane and struck an eastbound Honda CRV.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation Wednesday night, but investigators believe impairment was a factor.

Previous coverage:

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and traffic investigators are on scene of a two vehicle crash on 32nd Avenue in Spokane Valley. Spokane County Deputy Mark Gregory reports 32nd Ave. is expected to be closed for several hours between State Route 27 and Clinton while deputies conduct their investigation and ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Deputies on scene report the crash involves serious injuries, but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash Wednesday afternoon.

Addition information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:13:24 GMT
    Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at homeSpokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

  • Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

    Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-05-19 12:30:31 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    >>

  • Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:09:07 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.

    >>

  • Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend

    Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:51:48 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    >>

  • Father-daughter duo graduates together

    Father-daughter duo graduates together

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:39:49 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    >>
    •   