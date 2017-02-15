Person in critical condition after Spokane Valley crash

Update 6 p.m.: Traffic investigators have cleared the scene of a serious crash on 32nd Avenue between State Route 27 and Clinton Wednesday evening.

Deputies say one driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash Wednesday afternoon, and the other driver was injured and taken to the hospital, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators say a westbound white Honda sedan crossed over the center turn lane and struck an eastbound Honda CRV.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation Wednesday night, but investigators believe impairment was a factor.

Previous coverage:

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and traffic investigators are on scene of a two vehicle crash on 32nd Avenue in Spokane Valley. Spokane County Deputy Mark Gregory reports 32nd Ave. is expected to be closed for several hours between State Route 27 and Clinton while deputies conduct their investigation and ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Deputies on scene report the crash involves serious injuries, but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash Wednesday afternoon.

Addition information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.